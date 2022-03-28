Viroqua woman crashes into barn

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — No one was injured after a Viroqua woman crashed into a barn in Vernon County.

Juliet Pedretti of Viroqua was driving north on Upper Newton Road in the town of Harmony when she failed to make a left turn, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Pedretti told police the steering locked up and her vehicle left the road, crossed a driveway and stuck a large wooden barn.

The vehicle went through the wall and hit two pieces of farm equipment owned by Richard DeWilde. The car was disabled and towed from the scene.

