ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viroqua, WI

Viroqua woman crashes into barn

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — No one was injured after a Viroqua woman crashed into a barn in Vernon County.

Juliet Pedretti of Viroqua was driving north on Upper Newton Road in the town of Harmony when she failed to make a left turn, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Pedretti told police the steering locked up and her vehicle left the road, crossed a driveway and stuck a large wooden barn.

The vehicle went through the wall and hit two pieces of farm equipment owned by Richard DeWilde. The car was disabled and towed from the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxXzR_0es17jNa00

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Viroqua, WI
County
Vernon County, WI
Vernon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Vernon County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Viroqua, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Contractor Found Dead In ‘Deep Shaft’ In Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was found dead at the bottom of a “deep shaft” Saturday night. Officers were performing a welfare check at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for several hours. He was found dead inside just after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department said. Police said his death appeared accidental, and it is being investigated.
OSSEO, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WSAW

2 arrested in Wood County drug bust

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
B98.5

UPDATE: Maine Woman Killed In Snowmobile Crash Identified

Last night, we told you that Maine Game Wardens were investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the Rangeley area. According to WGME, the rider who died in that crash has been identified as 52 year old Marjorie Davan, of the Franklin County town of Oquossoc. According to reports, just after...
RANGELEY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMTW

Maine woman dies after a fatal snowmobile crash

OXFORD, Maine — A woman from Oquossoc died this afternoon, after crashing into trees while snowmobiling in Lower Cupsuptic Township. Marjorie Davan, age 52 of Oquossoc, was driving her 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends when she failed to make a left-hand turn. Davan was...
MAINE STATE
KX News

Police: Death of Grand Forks man was accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found behind a Grand Forks nightclub last month has been ruled accidental. Police say their investigation into the death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez is complete and that the Grand Forks man died of hypothermia. He was reported missing Feb. 6 after he […]
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
Fox11online.com

New London man killed in crash

TOWN OF HORTONIA (WLUK) -- A New London man died after his truck crashed into a semi Friday afternoon. Outagamie County deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway T around 3:50 p.m. Preliminary investigation found that the semi, driven by a 38-year-old Shawano man,...
NEW LONDON, WI
KELOLAND TV

Marion woman killed in weekend crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Nicoli Wrage, 59, of Marion died in the two-vehicle crash on March 19 three miles north of Lennox at the intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue. Jordan Javers, 32, of Sioux Falls, the second driver had serious...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy