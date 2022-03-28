Grains mostly lower,Livestock mixed

May corn was down 9½¢ with December corn down 4¾¢. May soybean futures were 18¢ lower with November soybeans down 15¢. May Chicago wheat closed down 20¢, May Kansas City wheat closed down 16½¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed down 6½¢.
BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd (0288.HK) on Monday reported a 7.2% rise in annual profit to $1.043 billion driven by higher sales in the United States and Europe. Revenue at the group, which owns U.S.-based Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, grew...
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose slightly after market open on Wednesday, in a second day of relatively calm early trading following huge price swings in recent weeks. Prices rose around 4% to $33,130 a tonne in first moments after the open...
As part of enhancing access to a 49-acre “pop up” site devoted to ag exports, the Agriculture Department said it would pay up to $400 per container to help cover the additional logistical costs of pre-positioning containers with U.S.-grown agricultural commodities at the site. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also called on ocean carriers on Friday to offer better service to agricultural exporters rather than carrying empty containers to Asia.
This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched an inquiry into “competition concerns” in the markets for seeds, fertilizer and other agricultural supplies. Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s top wheat producers, and because of the war, the price of that commodity has skyrocketed. But that doesn’t mean American farmers are cashing in, wheat farmer Nicole Berg said.
