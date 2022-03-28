ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Wild turkey season to kick off with one-day hunt for kids, disabled hunters

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pf2RI_0es17cCV00

Getty Images

This year’s wild turkey hunting season will feature a soft opening on Saturday, April 2 followed by the opening of the regular season on Saturday, April 9.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday that the season will open with a one-day turkey hunt for non-ambulatory hunters and children ages 10 through 15.

Delaware’s wild turkey hunting season will open Saturday, April 2, DNREC announced

The regular turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 9 and runs through Saturday, May 7.

Hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no Sunday hunting allowed.

Only bearded turkeys may be harvested. The bag limit is one bearded turkey per hunter each year, regardless of where and when the turkey is harvested.

Youth participating in the one-day April 2 hunt must be 10 to 15 years of age and must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who possesses a Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN).

Accompanying adults may not hunt during the youth-day hunt.

Regular-season turkey hunters under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult of 21 years of age or older who has completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety class and who possesses a Delaware hunting license or LEN.

Non-ambulatory hunters who participate in the one-day hunt on April 2 must need a wheelchair for mobility.

Hunting regulations require that all harvested birds must be checked at an authorized turkey check station by 2:30 p.m. on the day the bird was harvested.

A list of turkey check stations is available at this link and in the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Check station hours may vary, so hunters are advised to call the station to confirm the hours of operation.

Hunters who want their bird scored and entered into National Wild Turkey Federation records are reminded to have their turkey’s weight recorded on a certified scale. For more information, see the NWTF website .

Hunting on state wildlife areas and in state forests during the spring regular turkey hunting season requires carrying a public land permit that was issued via preseason lottery, with the permit specifying the public lands and season segment/dates that can be hunted.

Hunters participating in the special turkey hunt for youth and non-ambulatory hunters on April 2 may hunt without a public land permit on those state wildlife areas and state forests open to turkey hunting during the regular turkey hunting season as indicated on pages 43 and 45 of the Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Turkey hunters are reminded of the following hunter education requirements:

  • All turkey hunters 13 years of age and older must have completed a Delaware-approved turkey hunter safety course, including youth ages 13 through 15 hunting on the special youth turkey hunt on April 2.
  • Hunters completing the turkey hunting course for the first time and who possessed a current hunting license or LEN prior to completing the course are reminded that they will need to reprint their license or LEN so that it will indicate successful completion of the course. Likewise, hunters who previously completed the turkey hunting course should ensure that their hunting license displays their turkey hunting course number. Hunters who have successfully completed the course no longer need to carry a course card as proof of completion if their hunting license or LEN indicates they have passed the course.
  • Prospective hunters who are unable to attend an in-person turkey hunter safety course offered by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife may complete an approved online course offered by an outside vendor for a fee. More hunter education information can be found on the DNREC website . Upon completion, hunters will need to submit a copy of their course completion certificate to huntereducation@delaware.gov . Please include a phone number that the hunter education office can call regarding any questions about your certificate.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers turkey hunting opportunities on those state wildlife areas that are open to turkey hunting, with details available at this link .

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses and CAPs can be purchased online at this link or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining a License Exempt Number (LEN) are reminded that they should create a profile using the DNREC ePermitting portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so.

Additional information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas is available in the Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.

Information on hunting licenses and the Conservation Access Pass is available at this link or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News

1K+

Followers

365

Posts

165K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Tennessee Officials Succeed in Getting Bear To Adopt Orphaned Cub

You might not find a happier story out in the wilderness than this one right here. This week, Tennessee officials succeeded in getting a bear to adopt another orphaned cub. Indeed, the orphaned cub found itself in that situation after its mother was struck and killed by a car. The cub was incredibly distraught over the matter and cried out for help. Thankfully, a passerby heard the cries and alerted the ABR and TWRA who assisted in finding and helping the cub.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Hunting#Hunting License#Len
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
OutThere Colorado

Here's when bears will stop hibernating in Colorado

With the official start of spring less than a week away, it's important to remember that Colorado's healthy population of black bears will start getting more active as their hibernation period ends. Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, according to Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Oklahoma Anglers Catch 100-Pound Paddlefish on Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees

Late winter spoonbill (paddlefish) season on Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees is often a slower time for guide Rusty Pritchard as the prehistoric-looking fish begin to move out of predictable waters to make lengthy spawning runs. This year, though, Pritchard is slamming late-season “landmines,” his nickname for paddlefish that push 100 pounds or more. His latest trophy was a 102-pounder cranked in by Arkansan John Moore on March 9.
OKLAHOMA STATE
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
CARS
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
365
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy