ROAD CLOSURE: SR 56 To Be Closed At I-75 The Weekend Of April 1

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL. – To place the I-75 / SR 56 interchange into the new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) traffic pattern, SR 56 will be closed to all traffic at I-75 from 11 p.m. Friday, April 1 to sometime during daylight hours on Sunday, April 3, weather permitting.

No traffic will be allowed to travel through the work zone across I-75. SR 56 traffic will be detoured using SR 56, Bruce B. Downs Blvd. (SR 581), and SR 54/CR 54 (Wesley Chapel Boulevard) as described in detail below.

When the traffic pattern switches to the DDI on April 3rd, it will not be at full capacity until closer to project completion (summer 2022) as the contractor will have additional work to do to open an additional through-lane on both eastbound and westbound SR 56 and an additional turn lane from the northbound exit ramp onto westbound SR 56.

During the above closure period, two ramps will be available to use at the I-75/SR 56 interchange: the eastbound SR 56 entrance ramp onto southbound I-75 and the northbound I-275/I-75 exit ramps onto eastbound SR 56. All other traffic wishing to use the I-75 / SR 56 interchange will be directed via detour signage to use the I-75 interchange at SR 54/CR 54.

Detours during the weekend closure of SR 56

Source: FDOT

Eastbound SR 56 : Eastbound SR 56 traffic will be detoured to the northeast on Wesley Chapel Blvd. (CR 54) to SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd.), then south on SR

581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd.) back to SR 56. Additionally, the right turn lanes on the south side of SR 56 at Grand Cypress Blvd. onto eastbound SR 56 will be closed and the left turn lanes at Grand Cypress Blvd. on the north side of SR

56 will be closed to prevent travel onto EB SR 56. The eastbound SR 56 ramp onto southbound I-75 will be open; any traffic traveling on eastbound SR 56 past Grand Cypress Blvd. will be forced to enter southbound I-75.

Westbound SR 56 : Westbound SR 56 traffic wanting to cross I-75 will be directed north on SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd.) to SR 54, then southwest on CR

54 (Wesley Chapel Blvd.) to SR 56. Any westbound SR 56 traffic between SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd.) and Cypress Ridge Blvd. will be directed to U-Turn at Cypress Ridge Blvd. to head back east on SR 56 to SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd.) and follow the remainder of the route outlined above.

Access to I-75 : Available at the SR 54/CR 54/Wesley Chapel Blvd. interchange north of SR 56 or Bruce B. Downs Blvd. interchange south of SR 56. The only access to I-75 will be from eastbound SR 56 onto southbound I-75.

Northbound I-275 and northbound I-75 to SR 56 : Access will only be open onto eastbound SR 56. The northbound I-275 (Exit 59) and northbound I-75 (Exit 275) exit ramps to westbound State Road 56 will be closed. Drivers wanting to go west on SR 56 will continue north past SR 56 and use I-75 Exit 279 to SR 54/CR 54. At the bottom of the ramp, turn left and go southwest on Wesley Chapel Boulevard/CR 54 to SR 56 and SR 54, west of I-75.

[Due to expected periodic backups on the Exit 279 ramp to westbound CR 54 (Wesley Chapel Blvd.), northbound I-75 drivers wanting to go west of I-75 on SR 56 might consider using Exit 270 to Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and continue traveling north on Bruce B. Downs to SR 54/CR 54 (Wesley Chapel Blvd.) or take alternate east to west routes.]

Southbound I-75 to SR 56 :

Detour Route to SR 56, east of I-75: Use Exit 279 to SR 54/CR 54. At the bottom of the ramp, turn left and go east on SR 54. Turn right onto SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Boulevard) and go south to SR 56.

Use Exit 279 to SR 54/CR 54. At the bottom of the ramp, turn left and go east on SR 54. Turn right onto SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Boulevard) and go south to SR 56. Detour Route to SR 56, west of I-75: Use Exit 279 to SR 54/CR 54. At the bottom of the ramp, turn right and go southwest on Wesley Chapel Boulevard/CR 54 to SR 56.

