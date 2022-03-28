ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged with murder 'brought a knife to a fist fight,' judge says

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two men agreed to settle an argument with their fists last week on the West Side, but prosecutors say one of them grabbed a weapon instead. "The allegation is that you brought a knife to a fist fight," Judge Mary Marubio told Patrick O’Reilly, 26, before denying bail Monday...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 18

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, charged with Chicago expressway shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 94 last month. Luis Cruz has been charged with attempted murder. At about 11:49 p.m. on Feb. 15, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers were called to investigate an expressway shooting that occurred on I-94 southbound at 47th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Chicago Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Bmw
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after Belmont Cragin carjacking attempt

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The man was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Jussie Smollett Is A Free Man

Click here to read the full article. After being incarcerated for less than a week, Jussie Smollett has officially been released from Cook County Jail. On Wednesday (March 16), an Illinois Appellate Court made the decision—voted 2–1—to cut down his 150-day sentence pending appeal despite being denied last week.More from VIBE.comJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail For Falsely Reporting Hate Crime, Maintains His InnocenceUpdate: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Removed From Psych Ward, Legal Team Files For ReleaseJussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime The Appellate Court judge stated that the Empire actor would have likely served...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy