Lake Metroparks Farmpark welcomes baby cow

By Cris Belle
 1 day ago

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks Farmpark just welcomed a new baby on Saturday.

Gloria, a milking shorthorn heifer was born to her mother, Caramel, and they are both doing well.

Gloria joins Gus and Ginger at the farm with visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The park is a working farm and education center located in Kirtland on 235 acres of fields, gardens, and standard farm buildings home to dairy cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, rabbits, horses, alpacas, and goats, a plant science center, farm machinery exhibits, playground and more.

To plan a trip to the park, click here .

