BOZEMAN – Kim TallBear, a professor at the University of Alberta specializing in Indigenous rights and genomics and a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe, will deliver the 2022 Stegner Lecture at Montana State University on Thursday, April 7. Her lecture, “The Vanishing Indian Speaks Back: Race, Genomics and Indigenous Rights,” will held at 7 p.m. in the Hager Auditorium of the Museum of the Rockies.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO