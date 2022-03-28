River North tower’s looming vacancies show that in Chicago office market, youth is not always enough

As institutional investors flood Metro Atlanta's commercial real estate market, the owners of some of the city's premier office properties are looking to take advantage. Atlanta was the second-most-active U.S. city for commercial property investment in 2021, according to Real Capital Analytics, with $37.1B in sales volume. Icons of Atlanta's skyline, like Bank of America Plaza, 3630 Peachtree and CNN Center have traded hands in the last year, and the market dynamic is pushing landlords to list their properties, looking to score record prices.
