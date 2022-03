CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alicia Gonzalez's story and life of service started in Pilsen but it's taken her to the North Side, where she's working for more equity in youth sports, as executive director of Cubs Charities."I will say that I think it was always my purpose in life to be of service," she said.Few of us can say we knew our calling as kids, but Gonzalez did. "I was literally in the womb at protests downtown," she said. "Other little girls were playing with Barbies. I was folding flyers and going door to door community organizing with my father or...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO