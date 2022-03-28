ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas Hosting Biggest Easter Egg Hunt in El Paso

By mike
 1 day ago
If you’re looking for a fun Easter outing with the fam, consider spending the afternoon at the ballpark. The El Paso Chihuahuas first homestand of the 2022 season includes a day game on Easter Sunday, and Chico and the crew are hosting a good old-fashioned egg hunt. To...

23 Funniest And Strangest Street Names In El Paso PART 1: A-B-C

Take a drive in El Paso, Texas and you will find a funny or strange street name around every corner. Here are the 23 Funniest Street Names in El Paso PART 1: A-B-C Recently, I took a Sunday drive around the city of El Paso, listening to oldies of course, and found myself on a street I didn't recognize. After making my way to an intersection with a visible sign, I was shocked to read the name of the street I was actually on. Who names a street after Aladdin? Convinced this was a prank or practical joke, I actually had to look up whether I was on a real street named after fricking ALADDIN. To my shock and surprise that was exactly where I was. I was on Aladdin, Ave, care to take a magic carpet ride?
EL PASO, TX
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Easter Sunday#Easter Egg Hunt#Hunting#The El Paso Chihuahuas#First Homestand Of#The Oklahoma City Dodgers#The Los Angeles Dodgers
KRQE News 13

Nebraska man finds family treasure in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Nebraska man has spent years trying to track down a family treasure. He finally found it in a New Mexico garage where it’s been the last four decades. That treasure may seem like an old, rusty, dusty car, but for Mark Yardley, the Camaro is much more than a car in […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
Sports
GATOR 99.5

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

