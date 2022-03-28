ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Justice Thomas joins arguments remotely after hospital stay

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYnjX_0es15ttC00
Clarence Thomas FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Justice Thomas participated at a "fireside" chat in Salt Lake City hosted by former Sen. Orrin Hatch's foundation, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone rather than in person on Monday following a hospital stay of nearly a week.

Chief Justice John Roberts said at the beginning of arguments that the 73-year-old Thomas would be “participating remotely this morning," but did not say why.

Thomas' voice was clear when he asked several questions during arguments over a federal law meant to protect railroad workers, at one point making an analogy to when he drives his 40-foot long motor coach.

“Some of this seems a little bit counterintuitive and I admit to being a little bit wrapped around the axle,” Thomas said, eliciting smiles from some colleagues. Thomas also posed questions in the day's second case about arbitration.

Other justices have participated in arguments remotely since the court started its term in the fall.

Thomas missed all three days of arguments last week while he was hospitalized, although he is planning to take part in the decisions, Roberts said.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital March 18 after experiencing "flu-like symptoms" and was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and had a booster shot, like the rest of the court. Though the court had said Thomas was expected to be released from the hospital by Tuesday, he was not discharged until Friday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

Earlier this term, Justice Brett Kavanaugh participated remotely from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 and Justice Sonia Sotomayor participated remotely from her office when coronavirus case counts were particularly high. Justice Neil Gorsuch also participated remotely after getting what the court described as a “stomach bug,” but testing negative for COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic the court spent more than a year and a half hearing arguments remotely, with every justice participating by phone. While the justices and lawyers arguing the cases are back in the courtroom, it is still closed to the public.

But the court has relaxed some coronavirus-related requirements, making the wearing of masks optional for reporters and lawyers who have tested negative for COVID-19.

There was a second empty seat Monday, too. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn't take part in either case because she was involved at earlier stages as a federal appeals court judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Yes, a Supreme Court justice has been impeached before

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent text messages urging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's debunked claims that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Salon

Supreme Court waits two days to reveal Clarence Thomas is hospitalized, will miss oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday with flu-like symptoms, according to a Sunday court statement revealing that he'd come down with an infection. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," they added.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Admitted to Hospital with Infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday with an infection, ABC News reports. Thomas was sent to Washington D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms, per spokesperson Patricia McCabe, and was later diagnosed with an infection. The 73-year-old is now taking intravenous antibiotics.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
thecentersquare.com

Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital after suffering with an infection. The Supreme Court announced Thomas' hospitalization Sunday. So far, no other details of his condition are public. "Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Kavanaugh#Justice Gorsuch#Justice Sotomayor#Chief Justice#Ap#The Supreme Court
Action News Jax

Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads, with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for a slave system that officially ended with the Civil War but reverberates to this day. Some members want to limit financial and other compensation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
89K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy