NFL

Tennessee Titans' official 2022 NFL draft hat revealed

By Mike Moraitis
 1 day ago
With the 2022 NFL draft one month away, the league has revealed the official hats for all 32 teams, including the Tennessee Titans.

Per usual, the hats are made by New Era and will worn by the team’s draft picks, of which the Titans seven, including one in the first, third and fifth rounds, and then two apiece in the fourth and sixth rounds.

The hat features “Titans” written in big, light-blue lettering on the front, and have “Tennessee” over the top of that in a smaller, white cursive font. The design also features a navy blue brim, staying true to the Titans’ two-tone blue color scheme.

On the sides sits the NFL logo on one and the New Era logo on the other. Check out the new at below:

The hats come in flex, fitted, adjustable, snapback, and snapback adjustable versions and can be purchased on NFLShop.com. The hats also come in all black in flex and adjustable versions.

The adjustable is the cheapest and is priced at $31.99, the snapback at $32.99, the flex hat is priced at $35.99, while the fitted and snapback adjustable versions come in at $43.99 and $36.99, respectively.

