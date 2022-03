What is being done around the world today that was also being done 1.8 million years ago? Unsurprisingly, the book "Planet Barbecue" says the answer is barbecuing (via Live Science). Per a Library of Congress publication, barbecuing is threaded throughout history, and there is even a historical connection between pirates and barbecue. The word "buccaneer" is said to come from "boucan," a term referring to a framework that was placed over an open flame to cook meat that pirates would sell at ports scattered along the coastline.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO