Jaws swims Back to the Big Screen at TFAC

Maury Povich's long-running daytime syndicated talk show, Maury, will end with the current season. “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. Povich, 83, says his decision to end the show came much earlier. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. The Maury Povich Show, later shortened to Maury, premiered in 1991...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO