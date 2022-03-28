ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Jaws swims Back to the Big Screen at TFAC

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1975 blockbuster movie that made people think twice about going to the beach, Jaws, will be shown at Tryon Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. Jaws was chosen to be included in TFAC’s current Back to The Big Screen film series for the obvious reason that...

www.tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steven Spielberg Says He Won’t Direct Another Musical After ‘West Side Story’ at PGA Awards Breakfast

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of tonight’s Producers Guild of America awards ceremony, the annual breakfast with the nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Skirball Cultural Center. The theme of the panel, moderated by PGA president Lisa Fisher, was Steven Spielberg, nominated as one of the producers for his musical “West Side Story.” During the conversation, the two-time Oscar-winning director — for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — shared with the audience that he’ll never direct another musical in his career, although he’ll be involved as a producer on some. He’s currently co-producing...
MOVIES
EW.com

Robert Duvall reflects on The Godfather mooning contest, working with Marlon Brando

The story goes that Robert Duvall made James Caan an offer he couldn't refuse. Driving home from a pre-production cast and crew dinner on The Godfather, Duvall dared Caan to stick his butt out the car window and moon Marlon Brando, sitting in the car across the way. Caan did it and inadvertently kicked off a mooning contest on the set of the classic gangster epic, now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Brando, a consummate prankster, won the contest in the end.
MOVIES
Fatherly

RIP William Hurt: His Best Movies and Where to Stream Them

William Hurt, who passed away on March 13 at the age of 71, left behind a hell of an acting legacy. An imperfect man, Hurt was a remarkable performer, equally adept at drama and comedy, and possessed an eye for interesting roles and offbeat film, television, and theater projects. He...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tryon, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Maggie Gyllenhaal looks sensational in a shimmery mesh gown with husband Peter Sarsgaard at the DGA Awards ... before earning Outstanding Achievement gong for her debut film The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, attended the 74th Annual DGA Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The 44-year-old actress and her husband, 51, stayed close to each other while posing for a set of photos before the former spent a bit of solo time in the spotlight. Gyllenhaal...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Benchley
Person
John Williams
Person
Roy Scheider
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
Person
Murray Hamilton
Person
Steven Spielberg
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
The Guardian

Big screens, ice-cream and God save the Queen

The Electric Picture Palace in Southwold not only has a uniformed commissionaire supervising the audience, who dutifully queue outside before admission, but an intermission (Blockbuster or bladderburster? Why movie intermissions must return – now!, 21 March) during which an organist rises from below to entertain those queueing to buy comestibles from the ice-cream girl with a tray in the auditorium. Sherry can be purchased from the foyer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfac
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Oxford Film Festival returns to the big screen for 19th iteration

OXFORD • The Oxford Film Festival is back on the big screen. The 19th annual event is set to open on Wednesday, March 23, at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema Grill. The five-day festival aims to showcase the work of filmmakers from around the world. Artistic development and integrity; equity, inclusion and representation; a sense of community and independent filmmaking are the primary missions of the festival, which is celebrating nearly two decades in Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Henry County Daily Herald

TINSELTOWN TALK: Western script enticed Don Murray back to the big screen

Joe Cornet never initially considered now 92-year-old Don Murray for a role in his 2021 western film “Promise.”. “I wanted an iconic actor for one of the roles and approached two other veteran western stars, but for one reason or another neither worked out,” Cornet, who wrote, directed, and co-produced the almost 2-hour-long western drama, said.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Black-and-White Short ‘Bleat’ — Watch Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Emma Stone has proven to be director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Favourite” star. The Oscar winner teams up again with “The Favourite” auteur Lanthimos for the black-and-white short film “Bleat.” The film is the second work to be commissioned as part of the Greek National Opera and nonprofit NEON program “The Artist on the Composer.” French actor Damien Bonnard also stars. “Bleat” will have its world premiere May 6, accompanied by live music ensembles May 6–8 in Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. Thodoros Mihopoulos serves as cinematographer of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Best First-Time Feature At DGA: Jane Campion’s ‘The Piano’ “Changed My Life”

Click here to read the full article. Maggie Gyllenhaal won the DGA Award for Best First-Time Feature on Saturday night. Taking home the gold for Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, for which she is also Oscar-nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, she wrote the script from a book by Elena Ferrante and shot the majority of the film on the Greek island of Spetses during Covid quarantine. DGA Awards 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage The story follows Leda (Olivia Colman), a middle-aged woman whose past comes back to haunt her when she meets a young mother (Dakota Johnson) on vacation. “If I had a hockey jersey, I...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

'Maury' to end after 31 seasons, and more

Maury Povich's long-running daytime syndicated talk show, Maury, will end with the current season. “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. Povich, 83, says his decision to end the show came much earlier. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he said. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. The Maury Povich Show, later shortened to Maury, premiered in 1991...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy