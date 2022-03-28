ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022: The best dressed stars at the BIGGEST night in Hollywood!

By Bang Showbiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards took place on Sunday evening...

Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC Connecticut

Oscars 2022: How to Watch The Academy Awards This Sunday Night

The most glamorous evening in Hollywood is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards, initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to air on Sunday, March 27. Nominees were released in February, giving cinephiles over a month to catch up on nominees across 23 categories (there's still time to stream the Oscar-nominated movies, or just the best picture race), and stew over any snubs.
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jessica Chastain says she will skip the Oscars red carpet if necessary to support her Tammy Faye makeup team

Jessica Chastain has said she is willing to skip the Oscars red carpet in order to support the makeup artists of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.The Academy has attracted widespread criticism following its announcement in February to slash eight categories from the live broadcast.During this year’s ceremony, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.Chastain – who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye – has said that she will be there to support...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John stars at Oscar-themed dog pageant

A Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John and a chihuahua in a Beauty And The Beast-inspired outfit were among the dogs on display at a Hollywood-themed pageant.The latest quarterly Furbabies UK event, which sees owners dress their pets in lavish costumes, was titled Hollywood (A Day At The Oscars) to coincide with next weekends Academy Awards ceremony.And there was no shortage of canine glamour on display at Sunday’s meeting, held at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds.Dexter the Pomeranian stole the show with his Sir Elton costume, complete with eye-catching sunglasses and a miniature piano.Dexter also modelled a second outfit designed...
PETS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Complete Guide to 2022 Red Carpet Events and Parties

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below. Sunday, March 20 Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m. The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES

