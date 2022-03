This fall, incoming first year students will arrive on campus to a week of orientation different than any class has experienced before. In an email to undergraduate students in mid-March, Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd announced a series of changes to the traditional orientation process. Participation in one of Yale’s five pre-orientation programs will now be mandatory and free of charge. Instead of arriving at staggered times based on participation in a pre-orientation program, all first years will now arrive on campus on Sunday, Aug. 21 and participate in a class-wide orientation program before leaving for their individualized pre-orientation programs, returning to campus for a few days before the start of classes.

