UPDATE: Man reported missing from Drummond area found safe

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. - March 28, 2022

PHILIPSBURG - The Granite County Sheriff's Office reports a man who was reported missing has been found.

Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says law enforcement responded to an area west of Hall after receiving a call from a local resident seeing a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle 59-year-old Joseph Musekamp was driving and found him in his disabled vehicle.

The vehicle had become stuck in the snow and ran out of fuel. Musekamp stayed with his vehicle for about 4½ days, melting snow for water. Musekamp was provided food and water, but refused medical attention, according to Sheriff Dunkerson.

(first report: 9:20 a.m. - March 28, 2022)

The Granite County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen in the Drummond area.

59-year-old Joseph Musekamp was last seen on March 24 leaving the Drummond area driving a gray 2005 Ford Taurus station wagon.

Joseph is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes

Anyone with information about Joseph is asked to contact the Granite County Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251.

