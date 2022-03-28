ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bristol De Mai’s Bowl bid hinges on Aintree going

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWUfB_0es14MEm00

Ever-popular chaser Bristol De Mai will head to Aintree for the Grade One Betway Bowl at the Grand National meeting, providing he gets his favoured ground.

A three-time winner of the Grade One Betfair Chase, he was was pulled up when attempting to equal Kauto Star’s record four successes in the Haydock feature in November, a race won by subsequent Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard.

The 11-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, showed he retains plenty of zest when narrowly beaten by Two For Gold in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in January, before finishing runner-up to The Galloping Bear in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last month.

Connections of the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey are keeping their eyes on the skies before committing to any target, however.

The owners’ racing manager, Anthony Bromley, said: “We are looking at the Grade One Bowl at Aintree but we would need some rain.

“We didn’t confirm him for the Scottish National because there is no rain about.

“The idea is to run him again before the end of the season, but he does want soft ground.

The idea is to run him again before the end of the season, but he does want soft ground.

“We would need a lot more rain than they are forecasting this week – he will need plenty.

“He was second in the Bowl a few years ago to Might Bite, so he will get an entry in that.

“We are strongly looking at that and we just want to see some soft in the going description. We want to see plenty of rain at Liverpool.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CgnP_0es14MEm00
Wholestone will bypass Aintree and revert to hurdles (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Wholestone, who was pulled up before the last in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter, could revert back to hurdles for his next outing.

Winner of the Grade Two Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock on his penultimate run, the 11-year-old will bypass next week’s Grand National meeting.

“Wholestone had quite a hard race in the Midlands National,” said Bromley. “He will run again this season, but Aintree is coming up a bit quick for him.

“There is a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in April which might be a thought, but there are no real targets for him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Top form! British racing couple Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Herefordshire - with an inflatable horse and jockey leading the celebrations

British racing couple Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Herefordshire - and had an inflatable horse and jockey lead the celebrations. The jockeys, who have a total of more than 1,400 winners, will start the British Flat season as a married couple after their wedding on Monday.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Cricket World Cup: England can still improve, says Heather Knight

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aintree#Liverpool#Gold Cup#Grand National#Kauto Star#Lingfield#Scottish#Might Bite
BBC

Barrow 16-30 Huddersfield: Giants survive Challenge Cup sixth-round scare in Cumbria

Tries: Yates, Leutele, Ikahihifo, Ashworth, I Senior Goals: Russell 5. Huddersfield Giants survived a real sixth-round battle with Championship side Barrow Raiders to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals. First-half tries for Luke Yates, Ricky Leutele and Sebastine Ikahihifo earned the Giants an 18-6 interval lead. Barrow got...
RUGBY
BBC

England in West Indies: Joe Root, Ben Stokes & tourists' other players assessed after series defeat

After another series defeat in the West Indies, and a winless run that has extended to nine games, there are more questions around England. With their next Test not until 2 June, when they play New Zealand at Lord's, BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and the Mirror's Dean Wilson assess which players are in credit, who has work to do and who has gone backwards during the tour as part of the BBC Test Match Special podcast.
SPORTS
FanSided

After the fight: Beautiful brutality of Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez

Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez piled up the points in a grueling IBF featherweight title match that saw Warrington regain the belt he relinquished. The March 26 IBF featherweight title matchup between Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez wasn’t exactly competitive, but there was something beautiful about the brutality produced between them in less than seven full rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Harlequins: Premiership champions unveil plans to expand Twickenham Stoop facilities

Harlequins have revealed plans to expand and improve supporter facilities at their Twickenham Stoop home ground, subject to planning approval. Premiership champions Quins have sold out every home men's fixture this season at the 14,800-capacity stadium. Improved entertainment and catering facilities behind the North Stand including extra covered seating and...
RUGBY
BBC

Theo Cabango: Cardiff wing relishes 'luck' going his way

Cardiff wing Theo Cabango is relishing the chance to make up for lost time and believes "luck" is going his way after injuries disrupted his junior career. The 20-year-old scored twice as Cardiff overhauled Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday. In a period of Welsh rugby soul-searching,...
RUGBY
BBC

Santi Grondona: Argentine back-row forward extends deal with Exeter Chiefs

Exeter forward Santiago Grondona has extended his contract beyond the rest of this season at the Premiership club. The 23-year-old Argentine international arrived in November on a deal until the end of this season as injury cover. But he has impressed sufficiently for Exeter to extend the arrangement further, on...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy