ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wayne Hennessey aims to prolong Wales career after celebrating 100 caps

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmJxK_0es14Jab00

Wayne Hennessey is aiming to prolong his Wales career for as long as possible after joining the 100-cap club on Tuesday.

Hennessey, who will wear the captain’s armband for the Cardiff friendly with the Czech Republic, becomes the third Welshman after Gareth Bale and record caps holder Chris Gunter to reach the three-figure milestone.

Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall has urged the Burnley man to set his sights on winning 150 caps for his country.

“I’m not sure about 150 but that’s nice coming from Nev,” Hennessey said.

“Everyone knows what I think about Nev. He’s my hero.

“I’m just going to keep going for as long as I can and represent my country for as long as I can.”

It has been a long road for Hennessey, who was released from the Manchester City academy at the age of 16 before joining Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8Sfe_0es14Jab00
Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall (pictured) believes Wayne Hennessey should target winning 150 caps for his country (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

The Anglesey-product has played over 320 senior games for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

But being part of Wales’ success and qualifying for two major tournaments – Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 – is what Hennessey will always be associated with.

“Every cap is special,” said Hennessey, who made his Wales debut against New Zealand in a May 2007 friendly.

“Whenever I step over that white line, it’s a special occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpKvr_0es14Jab00
Wayne Hennessey helped Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“You want to give your best, you’re representing your nation and hopefully I can do it as much as possible. Whenever I’m selected, I’ll do that.

“I’ve had so many special moments, qualifying for major tournaments.

“Through the years for Wales it never really happened. As a kid growing up it never happened.

“But 2016 was special (when Wales reached the semi-finals of the European Championship) and it’s come on leaps and bounds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aqDz_0es14Jab00
Wales manager Robert Page (pictured) has called Wayne Hennessey a ‘legend of this football team’ (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Hennessey will lead a much-changed Wales side from the one that beat Austria on Thursday to move within one win of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Manager Robert Page has promised to make changes with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen set to be rested.

Page wants to give younger members of his squad an opportunity against opponents reeling from their World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden.

On handing Hennessey the captaincy, Page said: “Wayne deserves that.

“To lead the boys out is a great honour and I would love to give him the armband to do that.

“He’s an absolute legend of this football team. For what he’s given to the country over the years, he deserves all of the plaudits he’s going to get.”

The Czech clash has been arranged at short notice as Wales await the winners of the play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine.

Funds raised from the game will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Page said: “The important game for us is done and thankfully we got the positive result.

“This gives me an opportunity to see some of the fringe players, those that didn’t play on Thursday and who haven’t played a lot of minutes for us but are doing really well at club level.

“It gives us an opportunity to use it as an exercise to give them minutes.

“We want to have a look at them at this level and expose them to international football ahead of a big month in June.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bangor: Celebrating one of Wales' oldest and longest piers

It has survived deterioration, the threat of demolition and even being hit by a ship, but remains one of Wales' oldest piers. Now a new exhibition has opened celebrating 125 years since the construction of Bangor's Garth Pier. The Grade-II listed structure is the second longest pier in Wales, stretching...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley is desperate for more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial qualifiers in June... with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun his only option for the clash with Albania

Lee Carsley hopes to have more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial European Championship qualifiers in June. The Young Lions only boast one natural centre forward, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun - currently on loan at Middlesbrough - for Tuesday night's qualifier in Albania. Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is out for...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Hennessey
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Joe Allen
Person
Chris Gunter
Person
Neville Southall
Person
Gareth Bale
BBC

Ben Davies and Dylan Levitt ruled out of Wales game against Czech Republic

Men's international friendly: Wales v Czech Republic. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app, plus live text commentary online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:35 and later on demand. Defender Ben Davies and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
BBC

England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Raheem Sterling scores as Three Lions cruise to win

England strolled to victory in their friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley to complete a satisfactory international break for manager Gareth Southgate. Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham produced an outstanding individual display as England followed up Saturday's win against Switzerland with a commanding performance. The hosts were well in control...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Uk#Wolves
The Independent

Is Wales vs Czech Republic on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch friendly fixture

Wales host the Czech Republic tonight in an international friendly match just days after Gareth Bale’s stunning double against Austria. The 2-1 win over Austria saw Wales move one game away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year. But with the play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine postponed until at least June, Wales are playing the Czechs in a friendly match - with the proceeds going towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The Czech Republic were defeated by Sweden in their play-off semi-final on Thursday to bring their World Cup dream to an end. Here’s everything...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
SkySports

Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate defends Manchester United captain's selection in England squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his selection of Harry Maguire in the England squad for this month’s friendlies, insisting the defender "can play at the highest level". The 29-year-old Manchester United captain has come under criticism for his club performances this season, with some questioning whether he deserved a place in the England squad for the matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Reds reach agreement with Fulham's Carvalho

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, after almost sealing a deal for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window. (Football Insider), external. The Reds will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Bild - subscription...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy