Eddie Glaude to speak at the Two Mississippi Museums in April

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV )- Eddie S. Glaude Jr., educator, author, political commentator, and public intellectual will speak at two museums in on Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m.

“I am thrilled that a Mississippi native as distinguished as Eddie Glaude is coming home to participate in our lecture series,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “I am also excited for his first visit to the Two Mississippi Museums.”

Glaude, a native of Moss Point, is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. His writings include Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul , In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America , and his most recent book, New York Times bestseller Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own .

He frequently appears in the media as a columnist for TIME Magazine and on television.

The Medgar Wiley Evers Lecture Series was established in 2003 to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, one year after Myrlie Evers made an extraordinary gift to the people of Mississippi when she presented the Medgar and Myrlie Evers papers to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). Previous Evers lecturers include Lonnie Bunch, Henry Louis Gates, Manning Marable, and Robert P. Moses. The series is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.