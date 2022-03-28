ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Teases New Song About A Relationship In Trouble

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello teased a new song from her upcoming album that anyone with relationship problems can relate to.

The "Havana" singer donned a casual look in a new video posted to her Instagram on Sunday (March 27) to give fans a sneak peek of a new song from her upcoming album Familia , singing along to a verse about a rocky relationship .

"Hate it when you shut me out, acting like it's your s--- to figure out. Don't wanna be touched, don't wanna discuss, I get it, I just–" she sang, begging her partner to come back to bed so they can talk.

The song continues, "It's not stupid, it's not drama, it's just trauma turned to armor, keeping you from me, no performing. If you love me, come and touch me. When I'm afraid of the world and every part of me hurts, you don't know how many times you've saved me. So why you hiding from me, it's only making it worse. I just wanna be close my baby."

Cabello didn't reveal the name of the song in the video, but her caption could provide clues: "Out April 8 on the album 🌧🌧🌧"

Check out the video below.

Earlier this month, Cabello dropped her newest single "Bam Bam," a collaboration with Ed Sheeran that sees the pair vow to "keep dancing." Both the collab and the song she teased on Instagram will appear on her third album, Familia , which will be released on April 8.

