Soul Snacks Cookies roll into Walmart

By Kayla Thompson
 1 day ago

Ralph Rolle, the founder of Soul Snacks Cookies, joins us to talk about the company’s expansion into Walmart.

Rolle founded Soul Snacks Cookies in 1996, but the Soul Snacks recipes date back to the early 1900s with recipes from his maternal grandmother Leola.

He has made music with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic, Sting, Bono, Aretha Franklin, The Notorious B.I.G., Queen Latifah, Chris Botti Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, India Arie, and the resident band for NBC’S ‘It’s Showtime at The Apollo’ for over 15 seasons.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

