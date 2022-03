When Omeretta The Great dropped her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” everyone who thought they were from Atlanta were somewhat offended over what she had to say. Omeretta The Great’s track sparked a HUGE debate amongst ATLiens and several people, including celebrities who all took to the internet to speak out against the track. One of those celebs who made sure their voice was heard was T.I., who engaged in a heated debate with his family via Instagram Live.

