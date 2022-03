Congratulations to former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith, who was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week. Smith, who is a junior at Husson Universityy struck out a season-high 13 batters in a seven-inning, complete-game shutout at the University of New England on Saturday, March 26th. She fanned 5 more for a 3-inning save in game 2 of the double-header. Smith logged only 3 walks with 18 strikeouts total (12.6 k/7) and a perfect 0.00 ERA.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO