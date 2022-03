Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson has already been dealt out of Seattle. Could his former top target, wide receiver DK Metcalf, be next?. As of right now, it looks like Metcalf is staying put in Seattle. He recently appeared on SHOWTIME Basketball's "KG Certified," hosted by Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, and told Garnett, "It's time for me to step up and be a leader. It's my time in Seattle now."

