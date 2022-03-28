ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Congress Votes

By Targeted News Service
Albany Herald
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, March 25 — Here’s a look at how Georgia’s members of Congress voted over the previous week. ETHNIC HAIRSTYLES: The House has passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116) sponsored by Rep. Bonnie Coleman Watson, D-N.J., to prohibit discrimination in the federal government...

Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don't really want the Senate majority. They haven't revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

McConnell rejects GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan and agenda, insists he will remain Republican leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday publicly rejected a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who last month released a “11-point plan to rescue America” that has drawn criticism from several prominent Republicans. McConnell insisted that if Republicans win the majority in November, he will decide the party’s course, staking out a defiant stance against former president Donald Trump’s efforts to oust him as the GOP leader.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell rebuked him in public days ago — but Rick Scott is only doubling down on his vision for the GOP agenda.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

All three House Democrat octogenarians - with a combined aged of 244 years old - announce they are running for reelection in 2022 despite the rising prospect of a Republican bloodbath

The trio of top House Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - are all running for re-election. The 81-year-old Clyburn announced Monday he would run for a 15th term, while the 81-year-old Pelosi and 82-year-old Hoyer had previously announced 2022 runs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Nancy Pelosi

House Democrats had one big piece of business to get done this week before decamping to Philadelphia for their annual retreat: Passing a $1.5 trillion government funding bill, to which a separate $15 billion bill refilling the government’s COVID-response coffers was attached. Well, let’s call it a partial success. On Wednesday, in the handful of hours members had to pore over the 2,700-plus page bill before voting on it, it became clear that the $15 billion in COVID response money had been offset by clawing back some state relief funds that had been doled out in last year’s American Rescue Plan. Rank-and-file House Democrats revolted, and leaders were forced to drop the entire COVID-response bill from the package. When asked about it at a news conference, Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over. “You're telling Noah about the flood,” Pelosi said, in reference to House members who had complained that they didn’t get everything they wanted. “Let's grow up about this, OK?” she said. “You don't like what you didn't get in the bill? I'm very unhappy with what I didn't get in the bill. You think I could have gotten something into the bill as speaker of the House? No. Because it takes six—60 votes in the Senate. That's it. That's all I'm going to say about that.” All in all, it was the perfect way to pregame for a retreat performance from DJ Jazzy Jeff.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

