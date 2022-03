African Dub – All Mighty (VP Records) Meat Puppet Feels Professional: Meat Puppets drummer Derrick Bostrom dug deep to recall his favorite album. Derrick Bostrom: Being a teenage punk rocker was slim picking in late-1970’s Phoenix, Arizona. Our local scene of desert misfits hadn’t yet coalesced, and besides, I was too young to go to shows in any of the cool clubs. But one hot July afternoon when I was seventeen, I got to meet one of these mythical punk bands in the flesh. Sure, it was only The Police — not a band I had any high regard for (they were on commercial radio, after all), and it was only an in-store, not a gig. But they were affable blokes and had time to chat, so I peppered them with questions. Specifically, I trolled them for some word-of-mouth about some of the outrageously-priced records in the import bin. Sting was adamant. “GET AFRICAN DUB!!”

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO