Youngstown, OH

New Valley Chick-Fil-A opens this week

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Youngstown-area location of Chick-Fil-A is officially opening on Thursday, March 31.

The Chick-Fil-A resides at 5647 Mahoning Avenue is at the site of the former Mashorda’s County Gardens. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out.

3 sentenced to prison in slayings of Ohio man, teen girl

Chick-Fil-A Austintown, the name of the branch, is owned and operated by a Mahoning County native, Jared Szari.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to create positive experiences for my Team Members and go the extra mile to serve our guests. I am passionate about developing caring leaders with a strong work ethic and being a bright light in our communities,” said Szari.

In honor of the new branch opening, Chick-Fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. And, in place of the traditional Chick-fil-A Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Austintown will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Youngstown with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

For more information on Chick-Fil-A Austintown, check their Facebook page .

