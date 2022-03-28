ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with killing 2 people, holding woman against her will inside home in Gresham

By Sun Times Media Wire
 1 day ago

A man is accused of killing two people and holding a woman against her will inside a home in Gresham on the South Side.

Jamie Jones, 31, faces felony charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and domestic battery, Chicago police said.

Jones was arrested without incident Saturday in the same block where two men were found dead, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home at 83rd and Sangamon Street and found the bodies of the men, both 51, police said.

One of them had a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

Jones also allegedly battered an 18-year-old woman and held her against her will Friday at 83rd and Sangamon, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

