The NFL had another wild week, with the blockbuster trade that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a plethora of picks. Not only that, but the top quarterbacks have thrown at their pro day, with some to think that this crop of quarterback prospects is much deeper than expected. We could see some names climb into the first round and taken earlier than expected, which seems to be the case most years. Here is the weekend mock draft to show how the offseason has shaken up the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO