Grains mostly lower,Livestock mixed

Beijing, March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures lost ground on Monday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. planting intentions report due later this week. The most active wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped 2.45% to $10.65-3/4 a bushel, and...
CHICAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy.
CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, could sharply reduce its dependence on foreign crops as record export demand provides farmers with the funds to expand their planting areas. The country exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an...
May corn was down 9½¢ with December corn down 4¾¢. May soybean futures were 18¢ lower with November soybeans down 15¢. May Chicago wheat closed down 20¢, May Kansas City wheat closed down 16½¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed down 6½¢.
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose slightly after market open on Wednesday, in a second day of relatively calm early trading following huge price swings in recent weeks. Prices rose around 4% to $33,130 a tonne in first moments after the open...
Stocks fell and energy prices rose as optimism about a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine faded. Europe’s Stoxx 600 snapped a three-day winning streak after surging to the highest level in five weeks on Tuesday. U.S. futures slipped amid warnings that gains of the past two weeks have the hallmarks of a bear-market rally.
WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in February, but the fall reversed only a fraction of the surge to a record high in January, suggesting that trade would again weigh on economic growth in the first quarter. Though the advance indicators report from the...
