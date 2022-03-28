ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly lower,Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the...

Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
Agriculture Online

U.S. grain prices end the day lower | Thursday, March 24, 2022

May corn was down 9½¢ with December corn down 4¾¢. May soybean futures were 18¢ lower with November soybeans down 15¢. May Chicago wheat closed down 20¢, May Kansas City wheat closed down 16½¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed down 6½¢.
Reuters

London nickel rises 2.4% as volatile trading begins to calm

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose slightly after market open on Wednesday, in a second day of relatively calm early trading following huge price swings in recent weeks. Prices rose around 4% to $33,130 a tonne in first moments after the open...
Bloomberg

Stocks Fall, Oil Rises as Ukraine Concerns Return: Markets Wrap

Stocks fell and energy prices rose as optimism about a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine faded. Europe’s Stoxx 600 snapped a three-day winning streak after surging to the highest level in five weeks on Tuesday. U.S. futures slipped amid warnings that gains of the past two weeks have the hallmarks of a bear-market rally.
