Nevada State

A chance for spring showers & mountain snow

 1 day ago

After an exceptionally warm March weekend, we’ve got cloudy skies and gusty winds for our Monday that will hopefully lead to much-needed rain showers for the valley and snow in our mountains by this afternoon. Wind advisories have been issued for all of southern Nevada as gusts should increase to 40 mph or higher for most areas. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has the drop in temperatures and just how much rain and snow we might see from this spring storm.

