Zeoli: It is Terrifying to See YouTube Censoring Gubernatorial Debates

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the decision by YouTube to remove the PA Family Gubernatorial forum debate from last week, which was moderated by Rich, for violating their "community guidelines" according to the company. It is a terrible showing by our big tech companies in censoring something that should be open for consumption and debate!

In the first hour of the Zeoli Show, the Pennsylvania Family Forum gubernatorial debate, that Rich moderated, has been taken down for violating YouTube’s “community guidelines.” Big tech’s assault on free speech cannot keep going. Also, the slap heard around Hollywood, Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars.

In the second hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the forgotten female athletes due to Lia Thomas competing and winning in the NCAA swimming championships. President Biden advocates for a regime change in Russia, another dangerous gaffe by the President and his backers try and repair the comments to prevent the perceived notion of WWIII.

In the third hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed a new study showing concerning numbers of vaccine caused myocarditis in children, New Jersey residents could be getting some relief to the skyrocketing gas prices thanks to State Senator Ed Durr.

In the final hour of the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed YouTube, once again, overstepping the boundaries and removing a Republican Gubernatorial debate last week. Labeling it "misinformation" and a violation of the "community guidelines" on the website.