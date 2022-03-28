ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Teens break into Indiana Statehouse and damage property, police say

By Courtney Crown, Matt Adams
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a group of teens broke into the Indiana Statehouse and damaged property over the weekend.

Capitol Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday about the vandalism. They found four suspects, police say they were teens between the ages of 13 and 14 and chased them outside.

They caught them near the canal and released them to their parents. Police say they could eventually face charges.

The vandalism included graffiti on a column as well as damage inside the House chamber. A FOX59 photographer captured images of a damaged monitor on the right wall of the House chamber.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5A4T_0es11Ygt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brHkR_0es11Ygt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTCsO_0es11Ygt00

Investigators don’t know how the suspects managed to get inside the building. They are looking at surveillance video.

The case remains under investigation.

House Speaker Todd Huston released the following statement:

“We learned of the damages made by multiple juveniles to the House Chamber on Sunday evening. Our initial assessment is that the damage in the chamber ranges from broken monitors to desktop items being trashed. At this time, we’re not aware of any damage to historically significant items, and other House offices were not impacted. We continue to gather information and assess the situation. Just as Hoosiers do, we take great pride in this historical and special building, and it was beyond disheartening and frustrating to learn of this incident. We’ve already begun the clean-up process, and we’ll continue working closely with the Capitol Police, governor’s office and the Indiana Department of Administration.”

