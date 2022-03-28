ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Court: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency needs warrant to search private land

By Associated Press
wcyb.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A published report says a circuit court has ruled that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency can’t conduct searches on private property...

wcyb.com

Comments / 3

Tennessee Lookout

Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials

The longstanding practice of conducting warrantless searches on private property by officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is unconstitutional, a three judge panel hearing a case in Benton County Circuit Court ruled Tuesday. The ruling invalidates Tennessee law that TWRA has relied on to conduct warrantless searches and surveillance on private land in order […] The post Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
