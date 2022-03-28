ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say

By Shyra Sherfield, Gray News staff
webcenterfairbanks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A 3-year-old boy in Tennessee is dead after he accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday, WMC reported. The child’s mother, Tinesha Jackson, rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an affidavit. He died in the hospital....

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
WFAA

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fort Worth party, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has been killed and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at a party overnight in Fort Worth, police told WFAA. The Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at approximately 12:39 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, in the North Side neighborhood, for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man "with at least 1 apparent gunshot wound to his torso."
FORT WORTH, TX
Miami Herald

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Wmc Gray News
WOKV

JSO: Man arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 25-year-old Amin Sullivan after an investigation revealed he shot and killed a 15-year-old on Saturday, March 12. The teen was found by police in the 9000 block of 103rd Street. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the teen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Police: AR-15 rifle used in Des Moines shooting, 2 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines say two people were injured Sunday night after someone opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during a dispute on the city’s north side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Place, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Online video shows 12-year-old girl fatally shooting 14-year-old cousin and herself at birthday party

Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself. Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The State

Arrest made in years old killing of woman in Lexington, police say

A man has been arrested in a years old killing of a Midlands woman, the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday. On Monday, William Luis Megal King was charged with homicide in the 2020 death of Janet Buril, police said in a news release. The 27-year-old Gaston resident was taken into...
LEXINGTON, SC
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught found guilty in woman's death after accidentally injecting her with wrong drug

A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy