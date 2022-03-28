ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEEN HIM? Police ID Man Wanted In Clifton Drive-By Shooting

By Jerry DeMarco
 1 day ago
Brandon Badia Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD / FACEBOOK

A gunman missed his intended target during a daylight drive-by shooting in Clifton, said police who are seeking the public's help finding him.

The victim's vehicle was struck in the March 24 early afternoon shooting at Lexington and Hamilton avenues, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The occupant was having an argument with Brandon Badia, 26, of Clifton when Badia pulled up, fired and sped off up Lexington Avenue toward Route 21, he said.

Badia faces aggravated assault and weapons possession charges.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908. Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

