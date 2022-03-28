Miami, Rutgers climb into On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking

With schools able to host prospects on unofficial visits and junior day events, the fourth weekend in March delivered plenty of recruiting drama. A new round of commitments sparked some movement in the On3 Team Recruiting Ranking. The top three schools — USC, Notre Dame and Georgia — held on to the top spots in the rankings. But elsewhere, a handful of teams, like Miami and Rutgers, have made moves after recent commitments.

It’s still early in the 2023 cycle, but here’s how the race for the top class has taken shape:

No. 1 USC

Top-ranked commit: Five-Star Plus+ QB Malachi Nelson

Score: 95.057

Average rating: 96.38

Blue chips: 100%

Number of commits: 3 (+0)

Ranking last week: 1 (+0)

Average NIL

: $60K (+$2K)

The Skinny: The USC Trojans have early commitments from the nation’s No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 receiver (Zachariah Branch) and No. 6 receiver (Makai Lemon). It’s a great foundation for what is expected to be a banner crop for new coach Lincoln Riley.

No. 2 Notre Dame

Top-ranked commit: Five-star EDGE Keon Keeley

Score: 93.504

Average rating

: 92.09

Blue chips: 89%

Number of commits: 9 (+0)

Ranking last week: 2 (+0)

Average NIL: $19.3K ($-700)

The Skinny: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish already have nine commits on board for the 2023 class, including Keeley, four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, four-star safety Peyton Bowen, four-star corner Justyn Rhett and others. It’s the type of early start on the recruiting trail that should give Marcus Freeman momentum to close build a potential top-five class. Notre Dame is going to still have to work hard to hold on to Keeley. The good news is that Keeley had an impressive visit to South Bend this past weekend and the momentum is likely back in Notre Dame’s court.

No. 3 Georgia

Top-ranked commit: Four-star CB Marcus Washington

Score: 92.040

Average rating: 91.30

Blue chips: 71%

Number of commits: 7 (+0)

Ranking last week: 3 (+0)

Average NIL: $18K (-$2K)

The Skinny: Georgia knows most of the elite players on its board will probably go through much of the recruiting process. But the early start with Washington, four-star OT Bo Hughley, four-star TE Pearce Spurlin, four-star WR Raymond Cottrell and others is enough to put the Dawgs in contention for the nation’s No. 1 class later on down the road. Plus, UGA still appears to be right in the thick of things with Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning.

No. 4 Ohio State

Top-ranked commit: Four-star IOL Luke Montgomery

Score: 91.256

Average rating: 91.39

Blue chips: 80%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 4 (+0)

Average NIL: $19.4K (+$1K)

The Skinny: After the No. 4 class in 2022, Ohio State is primed for another chase toward the top of the recruiting rankings. Like Georgia, we’ll probably have to wait a little while for some of the blue-chippers on the Buckeyes’ list. But getting Montgomery, four-star IOL Josh Padilla, four-star TE Ty Lockwood and four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins is a great start.

No. 5 Penn State

Top-ranked commit: Four-star IOL Alex Birchmeier

Score: 90.411

Average rating

: 89.90

Blue chips: 43%

Number of commits: 7 (-1)

Ranking last week: 5 (+0)

Average NIL

: $18.5K (-$5K)

The Skinny: Like Notre Dame, Penn State is doing a good job laying the foundation for another elite recruiting class. The Nittany Lions already have seven commits for 2023, including talented stars like Jven Williams — who is ranked as a five-star by On3 – and Mathias Barnwell. The class did suffer a slight setback with the news that tight end Neeo Avery was backing away from his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

No. 6 Arkansas

Top-ranked commit: Four-star TE Luke Hasz

Score: 90.204

Average rating: 89.08

Blue chips: 50%

Number of commits: 10 (+0)

Ranking last week: 6 (+0)

Average NIL: $15.1K (+$0)

The Skinny: Arkansas locked up in-state coveted recruit Shamar Easter in August of last year and haven’t stopped with their momentum since. Hasz was previously committed to Oklahoma and is now ranked as a top-six player at his position. Four-star CB Dallas Young was a good early get from Alabama. Now the Hogs are hunting for their quarterback of the class and have their sights set on four-star Avery Johnson and Malachi Singleton.

No. 7 Michigan

Top-ranked commit: Four-star LB Raylen Wilson

Score: 89.768

Average rating

: 89.77

Blue chips: 50%

Number of commits: 6 (+0)

Ranking last week: 7 (+0)

Average NIL

: $21K (+$0)

The Skinny: The biggest question with Michigan will be whether or not Jim Harbaugh flirting with the Minnesota Vikings will come back to bite him in the butt on the recruiting trail. Initially, it hasn’t, and the Wolverines have six early 2023 commits. In fact, the Wolverines remain in the hunt for some of the top 2023 targets in the country, according to On3’s The Wolverine.

No. 8 Oklahoma

Top-ranked commit: Four-star QB Jackson Arnold

Score: 89.543

Average rating: 90.09

Blue chips: 50%

Number of commits: 4 (+0)

Ranking last week: 8 (+0)

Average NIL

: $31K (+$0)

The Skinny: Oklahoma is coming off three straight weekends with key visitors on campus. The Sooners have a great foundation in place with Arnold, four-star WR Ashton Cozart, three-star OL Joshua Bates already on board. Plus, insiders are raving about in-state three-star ATH Erik McCarty. There’s little question the Sooners have the building blocks of a top-10 or even top-five class.

No. 9 Texas Tech

Top-ranked commit: Four-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford

Score: 89.433

Average rating: 88.12

Blue chips: 31%

Number of commits: 13 (+0)

Ranking last week: 9 (+0)

Average NIL: $10.7K (+$0)

The Skinny: Joey McGuire immediately went to work on 2023 prospects after he got hired. It’s paid off. Texas Tech has 13 commits for the 2023 class, including Crawford, four-star WR Tyrone West, four-star S Brenden Jordan, four-star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt and coveted quarterback Jake Strong.

No. 10 Florida State

Top-ranked commit: Four-star EDGE Lamont Green Jr.

Score: 89.429

Average rating: 89.56

Blue chips: 60%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 10 (+0)

Average NIL: $19.5K (-$3.5K)

The Skinny: Florida State made a big move in the rankings in early March after landing four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. of New Bern, N.C. Sampson is the No. 167 player in the On3 Consensus. He joins Green to give FSU an outstanding foundation along the defensive line in the 2023 class. Four-star QB Chris Parson is also a good early get.

No. 11 Tennessee

Top-ranked commit: Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava

Score: 88.979

Average rating: 89.11

Blue chips: 40%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 11 (+0)

Average NIL: $103K (+$70K)

The Skinny: Josh Heupel and Tennessee are the newsmakers of the spring with the addition of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Not only is Iamaleava a five-star quarterback, but he’s also a prospect that will attract other top recruits to Knoxville. Iamaleava joins four-star TE Ethan Davis on the commit list as a good foundation for the Vols to surpass their quality No. 16 class in 2022.

No. 12 Michigan State

Top-ranked commit: Four-star EDGE Andrew Depaepe

Score: 88.789

Average rating

: 88.92

Blue chips: 40%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 12 (+0)

Average NIL: $17.1K (+$0)

The Skinny: Michigan State went into Iowa to land Andrew Depaepe, which is a big head-to-head win over B1G recruiting rivals. Sparty has also landed its quarterback in the 2023 class — three-star Bo Edmundson, who some insiders believe will be ranked in the four-star range soon.

No. 13 Texas A&M

Top-ranked commit: Four-star DL Anthony James

Score: 88.693

Average rating

: 90.01

Blue chips: 67%

Number of commits: 3 (+0)

Ranking last week: 13 (+0)

Average NIL

: $13.7K (+$0)

The Skinny: Texas A&M’s pursuit of another top-ranked class took a hit two weeks ago when four-star QB Eli Holstein backed off his longtime pledge to A&M. The Aggies are now pursuing other quarterback options in the class, but it was definitely a tough blow for a program that has dominated the recruiting trail for the past 12 months. The good news is the Aggies are building the base for another elite class, especially up front with key early commits from James and Johnny Bowens. The Aggies are also trending for some top targets like four-star EDGE Chandavian Bradley.

No. 14 Louisville

Top-ranked commit: Four-star QB Pierce Clarkson

Score: 88.487

Average rating

: 88.49

Blue chips: 14%

Number of commits: 7 (+0)

Ranking last week: 14 (+0)

Average NIL: $19.9K (+$2.1K)

The Skinny: Scott Satterfield got a major early 2023 commitment in late January from Clarkson, one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He’s also from California and is going to help Louisville recruit in the Golden State. A great example of that came two weeks ago when Clarkson’s teammate Jahlil McClain, a three-star ATH at Bosco, also committed to the Cardinals.

No. 15 Baylor

Top-ranked commit: Four-star LB Christian Brathwaite

Score: 88.292

Average rating

: 87.89

Blue chips: 29%

Number of commits: 7 (+0)

Ranking last week: 15 (+0)

Average NIL: $10K (+$0)

The Skinny: Baylor’s Dave Aranda is building a quality 2023 class with seven commits already. The key, as we saw with last year’s crop, is keeping the early commits on board to Signing Day next February. Nonetheless, there’s a lot to like about what the Bears have done so far. Keep an eye on QB Austin Novosad. A lot of insiders really like him and think he could compete for four-star status.

No. 16 Miami

Top-ranked commit: Four-star WR Robby Washington

Score: 87.885

Average rating

: 88.44

Blue chips: 29%

Number of commits: 4 (+2)

Ranking last week: NR

Average NIL: $9.1K

The Skinny: Welcome back to the top 25 Miami. The Hurricanes dropped out of the top 25 two weeks ago but are back after adding four-star receiver Robby Washington and four-star linebacker Bobby Washington late last week. The combo gives the Hurricanes another big boost locally and helps set the foundation for a run higher up the rankings in the coming months.

No. 17 Iowa

Top-ranked commit: Four-star QB Marco Lainez III

Score: 87.867

Average rating

: 87.87

Blue chips: 17%

Number of commits: 6 (+0)

Ranking last week: 16 (-1)

Average NIL: $16.2K (-$100)

The Skinny: Iowa has six quality 2023 commits on board already. Lainez is one of the top quarterbacks on the East Coast. Three stars Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and Ben Kueter were good in-state gets to start the class off. In-state three-star ATH Alex Mota is also a big-time steal.

No. 18 Stanford

Top-ranked commit: Four-star TE Jaden Platt

Score: 87.293

Average rating

: 88.61

Blue chips: 67%

Number of commits: 3 (+0)

Ranking last week: 17 (-1)

Average NIL: $13K (+$100)

The Skinny: Stanford has built one of the more under-appreciated early 2023 classes, especially after four-star receiver Ahmari Borden out of Georgia committed recently. Borden and Platt, the No. 20 TE in the country, give the Stanford offense a good foundation to build the rest of their class on. Also, don’t sleep on three-star WR Tiger Bachmeier.

No. 19 Cincinnati

Top-ranked commit: Four-star LB Trevor Carter

Score: 86.533

Average rating

: 87.08

Blue chips: 25%

Number of commits: 4 (+0)

Ranking last week: 18 (-1)

Average NIL: $10.8K ($-3.6K)

The Skinny: Carter is one of the top-ranked in-state recruits that Luke Fickell has ever landed at Cincinnati. Carter is the seventh-best recruit in Ohio’s 2023 class. Three of the Bearcats’ four commits are from in-state players, including three-star OL Evan Tengesdahl.

No. 20 Nebraska

Top-ranked commit: Three-star OT Gunnar Gottula

Score: 86.369

Average rating

: 86.50

Blue chips: 0%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 19 (-1)

Average NIL: $12.5K (+$1.1K)

The Skinny: Nebraska fans have to like what they’re seeing so far from Scott Frost’s revamped staff. The Big Red have five early commitments, have their QB of the class in three-star William Watson III, and have some good momentum after a month of impressive visits in March. There’s still plenty of work to be done. But if the product on the field is better this season, the Big Red can expect better returns on the recruiting trail.

No. 21 Rutgers

Top-ranked commit: Three-star IOL John Stone

Score: 86.349

Average rating

: 87.67

Blue chips: 0%

Number of commits: 3 (+2)

Ranking last week: NR

Average NIL: $13.7K

The Skinny: Rutgers moves into the top 25 after adding commitments from receiver Yazeed Haynes and Christopher Johnson out of Florida. Johnson’s commitment is another welcome sign that Rutgers is making more progress rebuilding its Florida pipeline that fueled the Scarlet Knight’s original run under Greg Schiano. Stone is one of the top-10 players in New Jersey.

No. 22 Kentucky

Top-ranked commit: Four-star WR Shamar Porter

Score: 85.931

Average rating

: 86.48

Blue chips: 25%

Number of commits: 4 (+0)

Ranking last week: 20 (-2)

Average NIL: $11.7K (+$0)

The Skinny: For the second straight cycle, Kentucky landed a commitment from the top receiver in the state of Tennessee. First, it was Barion Brown in the 2022 class. Then Porter jumped on board, giving the Wildcats their third commitment in the 2023 cycle. Other schools have not stopped recruiting Porter, so this one might be a storyline to follow this spring. The good news is that with or without Porter, Mark Stoops has built a good foundation for another quality class after finishing No. 14 in 2022.

No. 23 Boston College

Top-ranked commit: Three-star RB Datrell Jones

Score: 85.677

Average rating

: 85.74

Blue chips: 0%

Number of commits: 5 (+0)

Ranking last week: 21 (-2)

Average NIL: $8.8K (-$600)

The Skinny: Boston College remains in the top 25 after returning to the rankings last week thanks to additions from DL Eryx Daugherty out of Michigan and Jordan Mayer out of Pennsylvania. Local three-star WR Jaed’n Skeete is another solid piece to the class. He’s been committed since the summer of 2020.

No. 24 Duke

Top-ranked commit: Three-star RB Seth Davis

Score: 85.349

Average rating

: 86.67

Blue chips: 0%

Number of commits: 3 (+0)

Ranking last week: 22 (-2)

Average NIL: $12.2K (+$0)

The Skinny: Mike Elko’s Duke remains in the top 25 after adding Davis out of the Lone Star State two weeks ago. He joins three-star WR Paul Davis and three-star QB Grayson Loftis.

No. 25 West Virginia

Top-ranked commit: Three-star QB Raheim Jeter

Score: 85.324

Average rating

: 85.88

Blue chips: 0%

Number of commits: 4 (+0)

Ranking last week: 23 (-2)

Average NIL: $12.4K (+$100)

The Skinny: Neal Brown already has his quarterback of the class in Jeter, committed to West Virginia on Dec. 20, 2021, after earning offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and others. Three-star RB Jahiem White out of New York was also a solid early get for WVU.

Dropped out of the top 25:Oklahoma State and Northwestern