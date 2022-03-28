Watch a YouTuber build a vacuum-effect RC car inspired by a Formula 1 legend

As if a Hellcat engine swap wasn't enough, a Maggie blower upgrade brings this to the front of the pack. On a good day, a 1967 Dodge Dart would give you a whole 235-horsepower from a 4.5-liter engine. All this power was good for a 0-60 mph of about 9.4-seconds and a quarter-mile of over 17-seconds, with the wind blowing in the right direction. This might be plenty for some people, especially considering the dashing looks of the 1960s Mopars, but for those who thirst for more, more is out there. Since the introduction of the Hellcat engine, it has been gnashing at the GM LS engine in engine swap popularity, only losing the race by the sure availability (and price) of the LS platform, but the results of Hellcat swaps make us swoon.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO