ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch a YouTuber build a vacuum-effect RC car inspired by a Formula 1 legend

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever heard of the legendary Brabham BT46? This Formula One racing car, designed by Gordon Murray, was truly revolutionary. The BT46 was a fast aluminum alloy monocoque with a trapezoidal cross-section. It made use of an...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering

73K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Related
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Hell Dart 1967 Dodge Dart Is Devilishly Divine

As if a Hellcat engine swap wasn't enough, a Maggie blower upgrade brings this to the front of the pack. On a good day, a 1967 Dodge Dart would give you a whole 235-horsepower from a 4.5-liter engine. All this power was good for a 0-60 mph of about 9.4-seconds and a quarter-mile of over 17-seconds, with the wind blowing in the right direction. This might be plenty for some people, especially considering the dashing looks of the 1960s Mopars, but for those who thirst for more, more is out there. Since the introduction of the Hellcat engine, it has been gnashing at the GM LS engine in engine swap popularity, only losing the race by the sure availability (and price) of the LS platform, but the results of Hellcat swaps make us swoon.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe sells for $2.365M

Before it was wiped out in the Great Depression, Duesenberg was one of the greatest American automakers. This 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe auctioned off by Mecum at its Glendale, Arizona, sale earlier in March for $2.365 million shows how the company achieved its stellar reputation. Much of...
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Murray
motor1.com

Brilliant aluminium V8 engine block pen holder is happening

If you're a car nut, you'd probably appreciate the design of V8 engine blocks. Their relatively compact nature makes them among the most versatile engine designs out there, making them a perfect candidate for various uses – even for a pen holder. That latter idea was from Grant Takara,...
CARS
Daily Mail

Haas boss Guenther Steiner reveals Mick Schumacher's horror 170mph crash could be a $1MILLION blow after the car was left shattered during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race, despite being unharmed in the impact, with the shattered car needing almost a complete rebuild. Schumacher crashed into the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula One Racing#Design#Vehicles#Rc
The Independent

George Russell frustrated by Mercedes ‘baby steps’ in pursuit of F1 rivals

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes must improve in “leaps and bounds” rather than by making “baby steps” if they are to challenge in 2022.The German team’s slow start to the new Formula 1 season continued in Saudi Arabia, with Russell finishing a credible fifth, though some way short of challenging the lead quartet.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory as defending world champion ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as the two early pace-setting manufacturers filled out the first four places.With teammate Lewis Hamilton only able to claw his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid, the...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Australia Wins SailGP, the Formula 1 of Yacht Racing, in Dramatic Fashion

Click here to read the full article. SailGP, the extreme Formula One version of yacht racing, ended its second season yesterday, with the Australian team claiming the championship over teams from Japan and the USA. The final weekend of the series involved multiple collisions, challenging winds and even a whale on the racecourse that forced a restart to the championship final race. SailGP uses 50-foot foiling F50 raceboats that can reach speeds of 61 mph. Add in the boats’ pinpoint turning abilities, athleticism of the five racers who have to leap across the boat at 55-plus mph, white-knuckle race maneuvers and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Heavily Modified Integra Races 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Police Car

Normally, it would be laughable to put an Acura Integra up against a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. While not nearly has hot as the latter ‘Cuda models, the Acura which is a slightly hotter version of the Honda Civic isn’t exactly some performance monster. Only, this particular Integra GSR has been modified six ways to Sunday and is claimed to be pushing 1,100-horsepower, which is just insane.
CARS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull-Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight, says Christian Horner

Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season. Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Police Recover Porsches, BMWs, More In $2.3M Luxury Car Theft Bust

Last week, Police in Southern California seized more than $2.3 million worth of stolen cars from a Van Nuys backyard. The California Highway Patrol alleged on Facebook that the cars were "fraudulently purchased" from unsuspecting dealerships in the area. Police served the search warrant last Thursday, recovering approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, and police found quite the collection of cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Trans Am 'Yard Find' Seeks Redemption

Like a true phoenix rising from the ashes, this Trans Am gets its redemption!. Lance, from Turnin Rust, has a friend who has been driving Trans Ams around since he was younger, and now Lance is going to take a look. He’s heading out to check out some of the cars he still has, to see what he has, what condition they’re in, and if they could possibly bring some home with them.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Apologises For Poor Performance – “It Has Never Been That Bad”

After a disastrous qualifying from the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver has admitted that he’s “looking forward to going home”. The Brit exited qualifying early as Q1 came to an end, starting 16th on the grid at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Complaining that he didn’t have trust in the car, Lewis […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Apologises For Poor Performance – “It Has Never Been That Bad” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Toto Wolff calls Mercedes' start 'extremely painful'

Formula One champions Mercedes are going through an "exercise in humility" after years of success but they will be stronger for it, team boss Toto Wolff said after more pain in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished 10th, the last of the points-paying positions, after...
MOTORSPORTS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy