ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seven Penn State players land in NFL.com four-round mock draft

By David Eckert about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vepqx_0es0zn5o00
Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter released an updated four-round mock draft over the weekend, and it includes seven Penn State players.

Let’s take a look at the projections.

The first Nittany Lion in Reuter’s mock draft comes off the board early in the second round. Arnold Ebiketie posted a 4.65 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day last week. He also came up with a 4.24 time in the shuttle and a 6.95 in the L Drill after he didn’t partake in any of those events during the NFL Combine. No team had fewer sacks in the NFL last season than the Bucs — a deficiency Ebiketie should help fix.

Jaquan Brisker is a prospect that the draft analysts don’t seem to have a consensus on just yet. Rueter has him going in the middle of the second round to the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL last season. Brisker ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Pro Day last week.

This is about as low as Jahan Dotson has fallen on any mock draft since the conclusion of the college football season. The sweet spot for the Penn State standout seems to be the late first round, but Rueter has him going in the middle of the second. The Saints certainly need wide receiver help, and the quarterback situation looks murky there, too. Dotson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, electing not to give it another go at Pro Day.

“I’m ready,” Dotson said, citing his anticipation for the Draft. “Like I said, I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment. I can’t wait to take it all in, especially with my family there by my side. My parents, they’ve been sacrificing since I was a little kid to put me in the best position possible to be successful. Finally seeing it all pay off. It’s going to be cool to have them right by my side.”

The fourth and final Nittany Lion off the board in the second round of Rueter’s mock is Tariq Castro-Fields. A starter for three of his five seasons with Penn State, Castro-Fields impressed with a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. He also posted a 4.06 shuttle and 7.05 L drill time at PSU’s Pro Day.

Forty-nine picks pass before we get to the next Penn State player. Rueter has Rasheed Walker going off the board at No. 108 to the rebuilding Texans. Walker did not partake in any Pro Day exercises nor did he participate at the NFL Combine. He suffered an injury in the leadup to Penn State’s bowl game against Arkansas.

Brandon Smith’s sheer athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams, and as a result, some experts have him going in the second or third round. Rueter isn’t as high on Smith’s stock, projecting him to become the second Penn State player to be drafted by Green Bay.

Jesse Luketa made the transition from linebacker to defensive end for the Nittany Lions this season, and showed well. Rueter projects that he’ll bolster the defensive line in Pittsburgh, staying within the Keystone State to play his professional football.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Com#Texans#Nfl Combine#American Football#Nittany Lion#Reuter#Penn State#Bucs#The Washington Commanders#The Nfl Combine#Draft
The Spun

NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Former CFB Star QB As Wide Receiver

Over the past few years, NFL teams have asked a few quarterback prospects to work out at different positions. It appears that trend will continue for at least one more year. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing interest from NFL teams as a slot receiver.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Panthers missed on bringing in Deshaun Watson and will likely be looking for their next franchise quarterback early in the draft. They don't own many picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so hitting on all of their picks will be vital. They were very active in free agency, addressing their weak offensive line, which allows them to look at other positions in the draft. Check out who the Panthers could walk away with when the 2022 NFL Draft wraps up.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL

2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft News, Video & Photos | NFL.com

We are looking forward to hosting fans for FREE at NFL Draft Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, during all three days of the Draft (April 28-30) at the following times:. Thursday, April 28: 12 PM – 9 PM PT (post-concert) Friday, April 29: 12 PM – 9...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Raiders Are Reportedly Considering NFL Draft Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are thinking about moving back up in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas dealt their first two picks in next month’s draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for receiver Davante Adams. It’s a move that the Raiders hope will get them back to the playoffs next season.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy