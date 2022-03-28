Seven Penn State players land in NFL.com four-round mock draft

Michael Hickey via Getty Images.

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter released an updated four-round mock draft over the weekend, and it includes seven Penn State players.

Let’s take a look at the projections.

The first Nittany Lion in Reuter’s mock draft comes off the board early in the second round. Arnold Ebiketie posted a 4.65 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day last week. He also came up with a 4.24 time in the shuttle and a 6.95 in the L Drill after he didn’t partake in any of those events during the NFL Combine. No team had fewer sacks in the NFL last season than the Bucs — a deficiency Ebiketie should help fix.

Jaquan Brisker is a prospect that the draft analysts don’t seem to have a consensus on just yet. Rueter has him going in the middle of the second round to the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL last season. Brisker ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Pro Day last week.

This is about as low as Jahan Dotson has fallen on any mock draft since the conclusion of the college football season. The sweet spot for the Penn State standout seems to be the late first round, but Rueter has him going in the middle of the second. The Saints certainly need wide receiver help, and the quarterback situation looks murky there, too. Dotson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, electing not to give it another go at Pro Day.

“I’m ready,” Dotson said, citing his anticipation for the Draft. “Like I said, I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment. I can’t wait to take it all in, especially with my family there by my side. My parents, they’ve been sacrificing since I was a little kid to put me in the best position possible to be successful. Finally seeing it all pay off. It’s going to be cool to have them right by my side.”

The fourth and final Nittany Lion off the board in the second round of Rueter’s mock is Tariq Castro-Fields. A starter for three of his five seasons with Penn State, Castro-Fields impressed with a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. He also posted a 4.06 shuttle and 7.05 L drill time at PSU’s Pro Day.

Forty-nine picks pass before we get to the next Penn State player. Rueter has Rasheed Walker going off the board at No. 108 to the rebuilding Texans. Walker did not partake in any Pro Day exercises nor did he participate at the NFL Combine. He suffered an injury in the leadup to Penn State’s bowl game against Arkansas.

Brandon Smith’s sheer athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams, and as a result, some experts have him going in the second or third round. Rueter isn’t as high on Smith’s stock, projecting him to become the second Penn State player to be drafted by Green Bay.

Jesse Luketa made the transition from linebacker to defensive end for the Nittany Lions this season, and showed well. Rueter projects that he’ll bolster the defensive line in Pittsburgh, staying within the Keystone State to play his professional football.