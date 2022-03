ANN ARBOR, MI - The estimated price tag for a replacement student recreation building at University of Michigan has increased to $165 million after a Board of Regents vote. The future 200,000-square-foot sports center will replace the Central Campus Recreation Building, commonly known as the CCRB and located on 401 Washtenaw Ave. in Ann Arbor. The regents unanimously approved a new design and estimated cost during the Thursday, March 24 meeting.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO