What we know about Kentucky halfway through spring practice

Believe it or not, Kentucky football is just about at the midway point as the Wildcats finished practice No. 7 on Saturday. Developments are occurring.

Mark Stoops hasn’t opened practice yet, but the football program has made multiple coaches and players available for questions. Through those interview sessions, KSR has been able to discover some valuable information regarding this year’s team.

To provide a refresher, we’ll dive into some of the big takeaways with the spring game now less than two weeks away.

Offense has a chance to be special

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was a one-and-done at Kentucky. Luke Fortner, Darian Kinnard, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Dare Rosenthal will all be draft picks next month. Yet, the arrow is pointing up in Lexington.

Mark Stoops has replaced Coen with San Francisco 49ers staffer Rich Scangarello, and the Wildcats will keep a very similar scheme with some different wrinkles. However, it is the personnel returning that should have folks excited.

Will Levis is back at quarterback after recording 33 total touchdowns with a passing success rate of 49.6 percent and a rushing success rate of 65.9 percent

Chris Rodriguez Jr. has rushed for 2,163 yards and 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons

The combination of Eli Cox, Kenneth Horsey, and Tashawn Manning has the chance to be a very good interior on Big Blue Wall

Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson will be the No. 1 slot receiver and brings proven production (113 career receptions)

The tight end position is deep and headlined by redshirt seniors Keaton Upshaw and Brenden Bates to go along with versatile junior Izayah Cummings.

That is not even getting into the depth at some of the other positions. Kentucky feels comfortable with both JuTahn McClain and Kavosiey Smoke at tailback. Young wideouts Dekel Crowdus, Dane Key, and Chris Lewis have all made some noise this spring. Meanwhile, Alabama transfer Javon Baker and top-100 recruit Barion Brown will arrive in the summer.

Some questions need to be answered at offensive tackle, but Kentucky should feel good about every other spot on the offense. The Wildcats will have a chance to be special in 2022 as Scangarello has inherited a great situation.

Injuries have made an impact on defense

As the 2021 season came to a close, injuries played a role in the decline of the Kentucky defense. In the Citrus Bowl win, the Wildcats played a good portion of the game without Jaquez Jones, Octavious Oxendine, Josh Paschal, DeAndre Square, and J.J. Weaver. Throughout the season, Marquan McCall and Jordan Wright missed some significant time.

Unfortunately, that bug has not left the defensive room.

Currently, both safety Taj Dodson and Wright are not practicing with the team. Last week, expected starting nickel Vito Tisdale was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. Things are beginning to pile up.

As of now, Weaver is the only scholarship edge player on the roster until Wright returns and three freshmen signees arrive this summer. Meanwhile, Kentucky has a glaring hole at cornerback that must be filled in the transfer portal. Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White have their work cut out for them to get this defense ready to play before the season arrives.

Class of 2020 will play pivotal role

Using the momentum from the 10-3 season in 2018, Kentucky’s coaching staff hit the recruiting trail and recorded their best class to date in 2020. As those players enter year three in the program, many seem ready to make an impact.

On defense, the entire defensive line could be 2020 guys. Josaih Hayes, Octavious Oxendine, and Tre’vonn Rybka are expected starters with Justin Rogers fighting with Hayes for playing time. In the back seven, D’Eryk Jackson, Andru Phillips, and Carrington Valentine will all have important roles. Joel Williams could now have a starting spot with Tisdale out for the season.

On offense, JuTahn McClain should have a big role as a versatile skill talent that can play both running back and wide receiver. Jeremy Flax and Deondre Buford are the current top options at offensive tackle. Izayah Cummings could be poised for a big season as a flex tight end.

The ballyhooed recruiting class will have a lot to do with Kentucky’s success this season.

Roster building is not done yet

Kentucky currently sits at 85 in total scholarships, but that will not last long. The Wildcats are still looking for some transfer help. Expect some shuffling to occur once spring football wraps up.

The Wildcats just hosted Vanderbilt offensive tackle transfer Tyler Steen for an official visit, and the South Florida native took his last visit to Alabama over the weekend. Steen is a major target that Kentucky would very much like to add. A decision should be coming soon.

At cornerback, Kentucky is very much in the market for a transfer. Former Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith will be on the UK campus next weekend for his official visit. With the loss of Tisdale, Kentucky could also look into adding another defensive back as the defense looks to fill some holes on the roster.

As of now, we should expect at least two more additions from the transfer portal and a few current players on the roster to leave for the transfer portal. Roster building never truly stops in modern college football.

