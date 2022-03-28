ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD releases new details after deadly drive-by shooting

By Lindsay Miller
 1 day ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday night drive-by shooting that happened in North Charleston.

According to officials with the North Charleston Police Department, police arrived at a location on Ranger Drive in response to a reported drive-by shooting around 11:00 p.m.

Officials said they believe shots were fired on I-26, and the vehicle was found on Ranger Drive.

A black Nissan Altima with SC tags was allegedly shot at by an unknown vehicle.

Officials said responding officers attempted lifesaving measures when they arrived, however, a 25-year-old back seat passenger died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

