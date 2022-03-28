Andy Reid reveals what went wrong in Tyreek Hill negotiations with Chiefs

Andy Lyons via Getty Images.

Yet another shocking move was made in the NFL last week when the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The trade came after contract negotiations stalled between Hill and the Chiefs. On Monday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid went in-depth on the Hill trade, noting where things broke down and a trade became a real possibility.

Ultimately, the Chiefs acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill.

“You can handle it any way you want to handle it. We handled it the way we did there,” Reid said Monday, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “We felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity. We came in aggressive and then after we got to a point, we just said, ‘Hey, listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the cap,’ so we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes. You can play hard ball with a player and do that, or you can kind of go about the way I did. Or we did.”

Reid: The Chiefs trading Hill partly had to do with the salary cap

Hill joined the Chiefs in 2016 after being drafted in the fifth round out of West Alabama. Since arriving in the NFL, Hill has turned into one of the league’s best wide receivers, and he is arguably the fastest player in football. Over the course of his NFL career, Hill has been to six Pro Bowls, is a three-time All-Pro, and a one-time Super Bowl champion.

In six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill had 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has 719 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Hill’s value to Kansas City was never in doubt. But he ultimately became too expensive. After the trade, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

“Listen, the cap never gets far away from your thought process, because you’re always dealing with it,” said Reid. “So (General Manager) Brett (Veach) has got to sit in there and manage that with his guys and if you want to keep consistency throughout years you’ve got to be able to do that and still stay at a high level. So I love Tyreek Hill. There was no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that’s where he wanted to go. He’s a family man with a few kids, and he’s got to be able to support them now and down the road and this gives him an opportunity to do that. Put him a place where he has a home, and at the same time, it gave us great compensation.”