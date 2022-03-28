ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andy Reid reveals what went wrong in Tyreek Hill negotiations with Chiefs

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYWCe_0es0ys9a00
Andy Lyons via Getty Images.

Yet another shocking move was made in the NFL last week when the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The trade came after contract negotiations stalled between Hill and the Chiefs. On Monday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid went in-depth on the Hill trade, noting where things broke down and a trade became a real possibility.

Ultimately, the Chiefs acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill.

“You can handle it any way you want to handle it. We handled it the way we did there,” Reid said Monday, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “We felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity. We came in aggressive and then after we got to a point, we just said, ‘Hey, listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the cap,’ so we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes. You can play hard ball with a player and do that, or you can kind of go about the way I did. Or we did.”

Reid: The Chiefs trading Hill partly had to do with the salary cap

Hill joined the Chiefs in 2016 after being drafted in the fifth round out of West Alabama. Since arriving in the NFL, Hill has turned into one of the league’s best wide receivers, and he is arguably the fastest player in football. Over the course of his NFL career, Hill has been to six Pro Bowls, is a three-time All-Pro, and a one-time Super Bowl champion.

In six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill had 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also has 719 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Hill’s value to Kansas City was never in doubt. But he ultimately became too expensive. After the trade, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

“Listen, the cap never gets far away from your thought process, because you’re always dealing with it,” said Reid. “So (General Manager) Brett (Veach) has got to sit in there and manage that with his guys and if you want to keep consistency throughout years you’ve got to be able to do that and still stay at a high level. So I love Tyreek Hill. There was no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that’s where he wanted to go. He’s a family man with a few kids, and he’s got to be able to support them now and down the road and this gives him an opportunity to do that. Put him a place where he has a home, and at the same time, it gave us great compensation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders are to blame for Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill trade

It is all the Las Vegas Raiders’ fault that the Kansas City Chiefs felt that they had to trade Tyreek Hill away to the Miami Dolphins. By acquiring Davante Adams in a blockbuster deal the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders indirectly played a part in the Kansas City Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Football Talk
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs massively overpaid Marquez Valdes-Scantling in reaction to Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs were the latest NFL franchise to shock the football world by trading away All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a number of draft picks. Although the draft compensation the Chiefs received was unprecedented for a wide receiver, Kansas City still needed to fill Hill’s role with a veteran. They went out and signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling was given a three-year $30 million contract that is worth upwards of $36 million.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs news: Kansas City adds to running game in wake of Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Ronald Jones in wake of trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Brett Veach’s plan to create a more complete offense after trading Hill is starting to come into focus. First, the Chiefs signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, previously of the Green Bay Packers, as a deep threat. Now, KC has added to their running game behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs could use Tyreek Hill cap space to sign star cornerback

The Kansas City Chiefs caught some fans off guard trading Tyreek Hill, but the cap space they opened up could land them Stephon Gilmore. By trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Chiefs GM Brett Veach was essentially asking fans to trust him. Not only did Kansas City...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy