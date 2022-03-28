ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

5-star QB Dante Moore’s On3 NIL Valuation continues to climb

By Jeremy Crabtree about 5 hours
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pW0z_0es0ypVP00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

As the recruitment heats up for On3 Consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore, so does his On3 NIL Valuation.

Moore ranks as the nation’s No. 15 overall player, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the fourth-best quarterback and top overall player in Michigan, per the On3 Consensus.

And as he moves closer and closer to deciding, Dante Moore has seen a steady increase in NIL value.

So much so that Moore’s On3 NIL Valuation has climbed to $46,000. Moreover, he’s seen a 12-week growth in his On3 NIL Valuation of 25%. He also now ranks as the No. 62 player in the On3 High School Football NIL Rankings.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Dante Moore’s On3 NIL Valuation should soar

Dante Moore has a solid social media following of 27,000. Most of his followers come from his Instagram account, which now has an On3 Per Post Value of $216. He also has more than 7,600 followers on Twitter.

It’s believed his social media presence will increase, along with his On NIL Valuation, as he heads toward his expected spring commitment.

That’s especially true since Dante Moore is considering some of the top brands in college football like Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and Miami. Moore is visiting Notre Dame on Monday and then is at Ohio State on Saturday.

“Dante is not going to cut his list down to a top-five, a top-two, or anything like that,” Dante’s father, Otha Moore, told On3’s Chad Simmons. “He is going to take a few more unofficial visits, then take official visits, and make his decision. He is not about that noise and attention that comes with naming top schools and all that type of stuff. That is not who he is. Dante is not about that noise. He is in search of that right school and then he wants to commit.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Notre Dame has a 63.8% chance of landing Dante Moore. Michigan is listed second at 13.8%, followed by LSU at 10.1% and Oregon at 3.4%.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college. It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

