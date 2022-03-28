In wake of Central Texas tornado, is Laredo prepared?

A house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Tuesday March 22, 2022, is damaged by tornado that struck Monday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Jay Janner/AP)

This past week, tornadoes touched down and destroyed many homes and businesses in Central Texas, and some have gotten worried about this type of weather event happening a bit further south in Laredo.

Experts in the field and emergency service leaders say that, although rare, the city and county are prepared for when a tornado hits while also providing some tips for locals if a storm like that were to come.

“Tornadoes are quite rare in our area,” KGNS TV Chief Meteorologist Richard "Heatwave" Berler said. “This is why our schools do not have tornado drills. That said, damaging tornadoes can occur in our part of Texas.”

Berler said a tornado did move through the Laredo area before causing significant damage. It was over a century ago occurring on April 28, 1905. A total of 16 were killed in Laredo along with five in Nuevo Laredo.

“Quite a bit of damage was done to structures, commercial and residential,” Berler said. “Dr. Jerry Thompson, in his Pictorial History of Laredo, details the impact of that storm. A tornado killed seven in Eagle Pass on April 24, 2007, and it also impacted Piedras Negras.”

More recently, Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve E. Landin reported that in June 2021, funnel clouds were spotted in northeast Webb. However, the incident caused no damage.

“They may have touched down on ranch land,” Landin said. “But no damages or injuries were reported.”

However, on May 21, 2017, Landin said that a downburst caused extensive damages to homes, businesses and the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. The estimated winds were as high as 80 mph and flooding was also reported.

“The damage path was about six miles long,” Landin said. “Homes, businesses, vehicles, trees, power lines and other structural damages were reported. Millions of dollars in damages were reported. No injuries were reported in Webb County.”

Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Laredo Fire Department/Office of Emergency Management Chris Niles says a tornado actually did hit the area directly just seven years ago based on the records he has.

“Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the most recent tornado in Webb County was on May 13, 2015 in Oilton. The tornado was an F0 in strength with no casualties reported.”

In the case of a tornado, Berler does offer a stark warning: the city does not have tornado sirens, and these sirens are designed to be heard outside anyway, not indoors. Thus in the case of this weather phenomenon occurring locally, there would be no warning in the form of a siren.

Landin says once the city considered the purchase of sirens to warn of this type of weather but did not find it to be a major necessity considering how rare the weather-related events are.

“We have looked into buying a siren system,” Landin said. “We decided against it because of several factors.”

Some of these factors they worry about are the fact they could cause mass confusion due to no additional messaging after a siren call and some people may not hear them.

“Consequently, the City of Laredo purchased a reverse 9-1-1 type of system to alert the people,” Landin said. “A message is typed into a computer at the Laredo Police Department. The computer calls all the registered phone lines within Laredo/Webb County and delivers the formulated message in English or Spanish.

“At that time, we felt that this was the most effective means of communicating with the public in addition to our local media partners, television, social media and radio. A specific, short/point driven and unified message is key to avoid confusion. All response entities saying the exact same thing.”

Niles says the city and state also send out messages through television and radio, which people could more easily get the information in case of a tornado.

Berler says keeping up with weather news is also a good way to be informed.

“The better way to be warned of a tornado is to be in touch with the developing weather on days where a forecast for the potential of severe storms is made,” Berler said. “The skies may be clear when such a forecast is seen or heard. When there is the possibility of severe weather, have multiple ways of hearing a warning. NOAA Weather Radios with the audible alert turned on is an excellent choice.”

Berler says cellphones with the alerts turned on can also act as a backup or primary source of a warning. However, he does say people should keep in mind warnings are often issued less than 15 minutes before severe weather arrives.

“There are false alarms as the warnings may be issued based upon what is seen on radar without the availability ground truth to verify what is actually occurring,” Berler said. “Tornadoes often have a lifespan of just moments, especially the smaller tornadoes, and may lift back up before a warning expires. For these reasons, it is important that the absence of severe weather during a warning not lead to the feeling that nothing ever happens when we are warned. Be grateful for the heads up, and thankful if it does not materialize.”

Even though tornadoes can happen in the surrounding areas, Berler says they are extremely rare.

“Tornadoes are rare in our part of the state due to deep layers of gulf moisture that could fuel storms is often focused a bit to our east,” Berler said. “Cold fronts that could act as a surface over which to lift air often do not reach as far south as our area. When they do, very warm air off of the Mexican Plateau is often present aloft, acting as a lid on rising air to produce a tall thunderstorm.”

“Finally, the jet stream winds which can act to exhaust the rising air in a thunderstorm out of its top often is located too far to our north. Our best, but not only, chance of having all of these ingredients come together to produce severe weather is from the end of March through the early part of June.”

Landin says people should also be wary of these weather events during the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The chief meteorologist says the best protection is provided by going to the lowest level in one's house and to seek out a spot with as many walls between oneself and the outside.

“This will provide protection from flying debris that can penetrate walls and windows,” Berler said. “Vehicles are a poor choice, and fleeing a tornado in a vehicle can be a poor choice as well, as one can get caught up in traffic on roads that do not offer much of an opportunity to get out of the path of a tornado. The Wichita Falls tornado of April 10, 1979 is a tragic example.”

Berler says in the incident 25 of the 42 people that were killed were in their cars. Sixteen of those deaths were from people who had gotten into their cars to flee.

Berler also says mobile homes do not offer meaningful protection.

“I worry about this, as I am not aware of tornado shelters that are available in local mobile home parks,” Berler said. “In commercial buildings and schools, the same strategy for protection applies. Seek out locations away from large span roofs that can collapse such as in a school cafeteria or gymnasium. Try to find an interior hallway or small room with as many walls between oneself and the outside.”

Landin has a similar warning in case of such a weather event.

“There are very few homes, businesses and structures with below ground rooms, (such as) basements,” Landin said. “If there is a severe weather threat, it is recommended to go to a room somewhere in the center of the home/structure that does not have windows. Stay low, lie down and cover your head. Don’t exit the area until you are sure the event has passed.”

Landin also states that people should have at least one emergency kit, extra batteries, emergency food supply, drinking water, flashlights, lighters, candles, outdoor grilling capabilities and faith in case of a tornado.

"The majority of tornadoes have winds of less than 100 mph, meaning the interior of most structures will offer a good deal of protection,” Berler said.

“The rare EF3 tornadoes will blow down outside walls of homes but interior spaces such as an interior bathroom will often provide protection,” Berler said. “The very rare EF4 and EF5 storms, these have not been observed in our area, can blow away, or cause an entire house to fail.”

Niles says a great place to start for tornado safety is to go to the NOAA website and the National Weather Service for more information on how to be prepared.