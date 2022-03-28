Ole Miss baseball falls in the polls after dropping first SEC series

(Photo by Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

The weekend at Oxford-University Stadium was not a pleasant one for the Ole Miss baseball team or its fans as Tennessee came in and dominated the first two days then completed the sweep with a 4-3 win on Sunday.

With a 1-3 record last week, the Rebels dropped in the polls on Monday and lost their No. 1 spot in two of them.

After two weeks atop the D1Baseball rankings, the Rebels (16-7, 2-4 SEC) fell nine spots to No. 10 in the latest poll. The Volunteers (23-1, 6-0) claimed the top spot as the vaulted up four spots. Arkansas (18-4, 5-1), Oregon State (17-5), Virginia (22-2), Florida State (16-7), Oklahoma State (18-6), Texas Tech (20-5), Texas (19-7) and Vanderbilt (19-4, 4-2) rounded out the top 10.

Baseball America also had the Rebels ranked No. 1 last week, but dropped them eight spots to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

The Volunteers moved up six spots to No. 1 followed by Oregon State, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Louisville (19-5), and Texas came in at No. 10.

The Rebels fell out of the top 10 in Perfect Game’s latest poll, falling six spots to No. 11.

Once again, the Volunteers took the top spot with Oklahoma State, Virginia, Texas Tech, Oregon State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Texas and TCU rounding out the top 10.

Collegiate Baseball dropped the Rebels down the furthest in its latest poll, moving then down 12 spots to No. 20.

Tennesses, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Oregon State, Texas State (20-5) and Oklahoma State rounded out the Collegiate Baseball top 10 this week.

The Rebels host North Alabama (6-16) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m CT / SEC Network+) before traveling to Lexington to play Kentucky (17-8, 2-4) for their second SEC road series this weekend.