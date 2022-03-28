ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox’s Wild Oscar-Party Look Features Hand and ‘Human Hair’ Clutch

 1 day ago
Julia Fox, 32, was a standout at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party thanks to her unique leather gown.

The look included a floor-length leather dress by Han Kjøbenhavn featuring a hand wrapped around her neck. She paired the look with a matching Balenciaga leather jacket, leather gloves, pointed heels, and a black clutch she said she believed was made with human hair!

The cut of the dress also showed off her “Sancti Spiritus” shoulder tattoos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6Hl3_0es0y4Xr00

Fox accented the dramatic look with her signature heavy black eyeliner and had her hair pulled back in a sophisticated braid.

Vanity Fair’s Catt Sadler caught up with Fox on the red carpet, where Julia described the clutch as “real human hair,” backtracking a bit and saying, “I think so. I mean, it looks like it.”

As for her eye makeup, the “Uncut Gems” actress said, “I actually did it myself.”

Julia, who recently dated Kanye West, said they’re on good terms when asked. “Yeah, I’d like to think so. I’m young, I was coming out of the pandemic, coming out of being a single mom, and I just want to have some fun, and, like, rejoin society, and pop out, have a moment. Have a few moments!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUKOU_0es0y4Xr00

In fact, Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian was also at the party. She was turning heads herself in a skintight neon blue Balenciaga gown with a train and gloves. Kim wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and paired the look with silver sunglasses.

