Auburn working to put finishing touches on 2022 recruiting class

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday. Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO