How rare was the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 11-goal outburst?

While the game really meant nothing to the Montreal Canadiens, other than pride, the Bell Centre was electric Saturday night as the old rivalry between the Habs and Toronto Maple Leafs was reignited. It was a back-and-forth affair with both teams holding the lead at various points in the game. However, it was Montreal's Paul Byron who would play the hero late in the third with a goal that would give the Habs a 3-2 lead and serve as the game winner in the 4-2 win. Leafs fans were not happy with the goal, as Auston Matthews was tripped on the play by Byron while he was wrangling the puck. There was no call. It looks like Byron's skate clips Matthews' skate, as you can see in the videos below.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO